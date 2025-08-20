ModernGhana logo
"Kofi Kinaata's talent is not just music, he should come for script" - Agya Koo

Agya Koo and Kofi KinaataAgya Koo and Kofi Kinaata

Multiple award-winning musician Kofi Kinaata has received a lot of acclaim from legendary Ghanaian actor Agya Koo for his flexibility and innate comedy abilities.

"I think Kofi Kinata's talent is not just music, come for your script Berma 😂😂😂Much love ❤️ ," Agya Koo wrote in a humorous social media post.

The support of Agya Koo, who is regarded as one of Ghana's best comedians, is a clear indication of Kinaata's sense of humor.

The "Things Fall Apart" hitmaker is respected not just for his superb music and composition, but also for his sharp sense of humor and natural ability to joke about life.

This comedic part of Kinaata has been well-received by people, who enjoy watching him on stage as he shares a funny story before leaving.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

