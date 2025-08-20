ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Armed Forces rallies behind soldier's wife's Guinness World Record attempt

General News Morkporkpor Fiador
WED, 20 AUG 2025
Morkporkpor Fiador

The Ghana Armed Forces has shown solidarity with one of its own, Morkporkpor Fiador, a teacher with the Field Engineer 'A' Unit of the 5 Garrison Education Unit, as she embarks on a 240-hour Guinness World Record Read-A-Thon.

Fiador's husband also serves in the Ghana Armed Forces, and the show of support from her husband's colleagues was evident as they stormed the National Children's Library in Accra, singing, dancing, and cheering her on.

Fiador's attempt, which began on August 18, 2025, aims to break the record for the "Longest Marathon Reading Aloud."

She will be reading non-stop for 240 hours, following strict guidelines set by Guinness World Records. The event was initially scheduled for December 26, 2024, but was postponed due to funding challenges.

The Ghana Armed Forces' support for Fiador's record attempt demonstrates the strong sense of camaraderie and esprit de corps within the organization.

Their presence at the National Children's Library has undoubtedly boosted Fiador's morale and motivation as she works towards achieving this incredible record.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

9 hours ago

Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie Police must probe Ralph’s conduct at Ridge Hospital — Minority on staff ‘assault...

9 hours ago

NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye Police must arrest Ablekuma North chaos perpetrators before Akwatia by-election ...

9 hours ago

Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko-Computer ‘NDC is committed to the peace plan for Akwatia by-election’ — Rashid Tanko

10 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the RTI Commission, Genevieve Shirley Lartey Make information available online for public access — RTI Commission to public i...

10 hours ago

Contractor is back on site; exercise caution on Pokuase-Nsawam road — Highway Authority to motorists Contractor is back on site; exercise caution on Pokuase-Nsawam road — Highway Au...

10 hours ago

The Director General of GTEC, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Stop the academic title policing; focus on improving standards in tertiary educa...

10 hours ago

Investigative journalist and author Manasseh Azure Awuni GTEC must be commended for ridding Ghana of claimants of false titles — Manasseh...

10 hours ago

Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah is not a “full professor” anywhere in this world — Manasseh Azure Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah is not a “full professor” anywhere in this world — Mana...

12 hours ago

Shut down the directorate for prophecies and spiritual activities — Franklin Cudjoe to Mahama Shut down the directorate for prophecies and spiritual activities — Franklin Cud...

12 hours ago

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato Traders are crying over scarcity of dollars in the market — Dr Zaato

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line