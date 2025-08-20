Ghana Armed Forces rallies behind soldier's wife's Guinness World Record attempt

The Ghana Armed Forces has shown solidarity with one of its own, Morkporkpor Fiador, a teacher with the Field Engineer 'A' Unit of the 5 Garrison Education Unit, as she embarks on a 240-hour Guinness World Record Read-A-Thon.

Fiador's husband also serves in the Ghana Armed Forces, and the show of support from her husband's colleagues was evident as they stormed the National Children's Library in Accra, singing, dancing, and cheering her on.

Fiador's attempt, which began on August 18, 2025, aims to break the record for the "Longest Marathon Reading Aloud."

She will be reading non-stop for 240 hours, following strict guidelines set by Guinness World Records. The event was initially scheduled for December 26, 2024, but was postponed due to funding challenges.

The Ghana Armed Forces' support for Fiador's record attempt demonstrates the strong sense of camaraderie and esprit de corps within the organization.

Their presence at the National Children's Library has undoubtedly boosted Fiador's morale and motivation as she works towards achieving this incredible record.