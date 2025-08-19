ModernGhana logo
"Many artists don’t understand the benefits of seminars” – Yoofi Nkrumah

By Nana Antobam Jnr || Contributor
Yoofi NkrumahYoofi Nkrumah

Entertainment pundit Yoofi Nkrumah, who doubles as an educationist and fashionista, has expressed worry about the lack of commitment shown by many artistes towards industry seminars and music-related events.

Speaking on Kingdom FM during a panel discussion on the topic “Low Attendance of Artistes at Music Events and Seminars”, Yoofi Nkrumah stated that the majority of musicians do not appreciate the huge benefits these gatherings provide.

He noted that seminars and workshops are not ordinary programs but platforms where knowledge is shared, experiences are exchanged, and meaningful connections are built.

Such platforms, according to him, expose artistes to the business side of music, modern trends, branding, marketing strategies, and other vital lessons needed for growth. “Some artistes think attending a seminar is a waste of time because they don’t see the immediate benefit. But what they forget is that these programs prepare them for the bigger stage. Even one contact or idea gained at a seminar can change the entire direction of an artiste’s career,” he explained.

Yoofi Nkrumah further emphasized that successful artistes worldwide always take advantage of seminars, workshops, and music conferences to sharpen their craft and expand their networks.

