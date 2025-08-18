Patrick Boamah is my favourite Ghanaian politician — Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has showered praise on Okaikwei Central Member of Parliament, Patrick Yaw Boamah.

The award-winning singer described the New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator as his favourite Ghanaian politician.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy Prime, Stonebwoy revealed that he had met the MP on two occasions and was impressed by his personality and eloquence.

“My favourite Ghanaian politician is the MP for Okaikwei Central, Mr. Patrick Yaw Boamah. I respect him from afar and up close, as we’ve met twice. From his articulation, he is my favourite,” Stonebwoy said.

He added: “I’ll continue to discover, but I like him mostly because of the way he articulates himself within both private and public circles.”

Boamah entered parliament on 7 January 2013 on the ticket of the NPP representing the Okaikwei Central Constituency.

He was re-elected in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 general elections, serving consecutive terms.

In parliament, he has served on various committees, including the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, the Judiciary Committee, and the Foreign Affairs Committee.