TikTokers blast Mugabe over shut down comment

  Tue, 19 Aug 2025
Supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) on social media, particularly TikTok, have descended on Mugabe Maase, a journalist affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for calling on the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George, to shut down social media.

His call was a result of the recent backlash on TikTok and Facebook by some NPP youth calling out the government to release their members who were arrested for exercising their rights on social media.

In a viral video sighted by BEATWAVES on TikTok, the broadcaster was heard using unprintable words on members of the NPP for calling out the government, saying, “Village NPP members on social media, particularly TikTok and Facebook lamenting unnecessarily. Sam George, we need to stop them.”

Following his statement, supporters of the party called him out for his lack of understanding of Ghana's freedom of speech.

The video, posted by Morda, has generated over 3156 likes and 370 messages, calling out Mugabe Maase to retract his statement against party supporters.

Morda stated that they will call out the NDC government whenever they feel like it, as they did during the Nana Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

Some of the comments under the post read, “Diosityman, I don’t know why I love Morda. Morda is doing the Lord’s work. Before the 2016 election, this Mugabe guy sat on Montie FM and insulted everyone in the NPP. Morda keeps burning. I love you and I will continue to love you for the good work you have been doing.”

Gabby1 stated, “You are part of those who insulted the NPP during their time, now you will get the same till 2028. Next time, NDC will do 'decent dressing' in Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Spokesperson to the Bawumia Campaign Team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, in an earlier interview, called on supporters on social media to desist from parading 'uncouth' insults on government officials and wishing them dead, saying, “It is not Ghanaian to wish some officials of the NDC death because they did the same to us during our tenure.”

—DGN online

