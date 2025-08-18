ModernGhana logo
Young man loses GH₵12,000 after betting on Chelsea against Crystal Palace

A young Ghanaian man has been left devastated after losing GH₵12,000 in a Premier League bet on Chelsea to defeat Crystal Palace.

His confidence was crushed when the match ended in a goalless draw, wiping out the entire stake.

Reports indicate that the money was meant for his aunt, but instead of handing it over, he transferred the amount to a SportyBet slip, convinced Chelsea would win.

The unexpected result left him in shock, with friends describing him as a "fearless investor" now facing despair. They have since raised concerns about his state of mind, warning that "something bad might happen tonight" if he is not supported. They are calling on well-meaning Ghanaians to send urgent MoMo contributions to assist him.

The incident has sparked a wide reaction on social media. While some sympathised with his plight, others criticised his decision to gamble with family money. The story has also revived debate about the dangers of sports betting, especially when individuals risk funds they cannot afford to lose.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

