Kelly Nii Lartey Mensa warns Sarkodie and his team to stop sharing microphone with fans during performances

Kelly Nii Lartey Mensa and Sarkodie

Renowned Ghanaian entertainment critic and media consultant, Kelly Nii Lartey Mensa, has raised concerns over a common practice among performing artistes.

In a strongly-worded post, Kelly cautioned rapper Sarkodie and his management about the health risks associated with artistes handing over their microphones to fans during performances and later taking them back to continue their act.

"Artistes will take huge muscled bodyguards and protect their space on stage, only to give their mics to fans in the audience to sing along, and after they take them back and use the same mic," he wrote.

According to Kelly, this habit exposes performers to dangerous infections and diseases, especially in a time when contagious illnesses are a global concern.

"I'm not saying don't engage with your audience during performance, but get a separate mic for Jesus'sake! You might as well go around and give everyone a mouth-to-mouth engagement if you want to share chicken pox with everyone after the performance," he cautioned.

Kelly Mensa further called for the entertainment industry to take stage security and health safety to a higher level, urging artistes to balance fan engagement with personal and public health concerns.

Despite his concerns, he ended his post by reaffirming his admiration for Sarkodie, describing him as "Obidi Hova."