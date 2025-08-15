DJ Azonto demands 12 million bags of cement, others from Lil Win over ‘Alla Woyo’ use

Award-winning musician DJ Azonto has issued a demand notice to actor and movie producer Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, over what he describes as the unauthorized use of his copyrighted term “Alla Woyo.”

In a statement dated August 13, and issued by his management, the Rolls Royce Family, DJ Azonto said Lil Win used “Alla Woyo” in promoting merchandise for his Captain Ibrahim Traoré movie without permission.

The team stressed that the phrase is an original creative property owned solely by the musician.

“A picture circulating online shows actor and producer Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’ using the term ‘Alla Woyo’ in the promotion of his Captain Ibrahim Traoré movie merchandise,” the statement noted.

It added, “For years, our team has cautioned the entire creative industry against using this term without permission.”

DJ Azonto is demanding 12 million bags of Dzata Cement, royalties from all earnings connected to the movie, a $15 billion investment commitment into DJ Azonto Microfinance, 90% of revenue from Stephen Adom Kyei Duah’s Second Chance Church, 1,000 acres of land in Kumasi, and a Charcoal Black Mercedes-Benz GLE with white rims.

The statement further cautioned that failure to meet these demands will lead to legal action at the ECOWAS Court.

“We will not hesitate to take the necessary legal steps to protect our intellectual property,” the Rolls Royce Family said.

Meanwhile, ‘Alla Woyo’ was a standout lyric in DJ Azonto’s 2022 hit single ‘Fa No Fom’.