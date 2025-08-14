Empress Gifty blames gospel musician over her UK deportation

Gospel musician Empress Gifty has made a startling revelation, claiming that a fellow gospel musician was responsible for her deportation during her first trip to the United Kingdom.

Speaking in a live TikTok session streamed on Tuesday, the “Watch Me” hitmaker recounted the humiliating ordeal, saying she had been invited to the UK by a colleague whose identity she declined to reveal.

According to Empress Gifty, the trouble began the moment she landed at a UK airport. Immigration officers asked her who she was visiting, and she confidently mentioned her host's name. They then asked if she had spoken to the person before arriving. When she confirmed that she had, they instructed her to call the host.

“After calling her several times, the person refused to pick up my calls. The immigration officers also tried from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m., but my friend still did not answer,” Empress Gifty said.

She described being taken to a special holding room where “there were a lot of cameras” and strangers staring at her, as the hours dragged on. With no verification from her host, the immigration officers processed her deportation back to Ghana.