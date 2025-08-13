Why Fameye is holding back his Daddy Lumba tribute song

Ghanaian musician Fameye says he has recorded a tribute song for the late Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, but is unsure if he will release it.

In a video in circulation on social media, Fameye said he believes Daddy Lumba is more creative than Michael Jackson, explaining that he understands Lumba's songs better than the American singer's.

“From my point of view, Lumba is better than Michael Jackson. I don't understand what Michael says in songs, but I do understand Lumba's, so yeah, he is better than Michael,” he said.

Fameye added that if he had ever recorded with Lumba, he would have taken a four-year break from music. He explained that his hesitation in releasing the tribute song is because Lumba already has tribute songs that he feels might be better than his own.

“I would have stopped music for four years if I got the opportunity to record a song with Lumba. I have a hot tribute song for Lumba, but I feel that he already has tribute songs, so I am skeptical about releasing mine. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.