I never sacked Sarkodie – Kwame Yeboah

Multi-instrumentalist and producer, Kwame Yeboah, has refuted claims that he once sacked rapper Sarkodie from his Mixstation studio.

Speaking on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z with Kwame Dadzie, Yeboah said the rumours were exaggerated and stressed the good relationship he shares with the rapper.

“Sarkodie is like a good friend. We still message, we still chat. I have heard people talk about Sarkodie and all that; I never sacked him,” he stated.

Yeboah explained that while he has asked some artists to leave his studio, it was only when they arrived unprepared. “A lot of people come to the studio and say they want to learn a piece of music, but they haven't practiced it beforehand. In such cases, I tell them to go back and learn it,” he said.

Known for his insistence on professionalism, Yeboah admitted this has earned him a reputation for being strict. “I got a bad name for that. I love it and don't care. If we don't practice properly, where would we be right now?” he added.

Kwame Yeboah, who began playing instruments at age five, has worked with celebrated musicians including Kojo Antwi, Tagoe Sisters, Pat Thomas, Craig David, Hugh Masekela, Cat Stevens, Shaggy, and Stevie Wonder.