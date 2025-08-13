Come to Ghana for your honeymoon – Patapaa invites Mr. Eazi and his wife

Musician Patapaa has extended warm congratulations to Nigerian afrobeats star Mr. Eazi on his recent wedding and invited the newlyweds to experience Ghana as their honeymoon destination.

“Congratulations @mreazi my brother,” Patapaa wrote in a social media post on Instagram. “I pray for success and happiness in your marriage. Ghana is a beautiful country for your honeymoon; love is a beautiful thing,” he added.

Mr. Eazi tied the knot with his longtime partner, Temi Otedola, over the weekend in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple's love story reached a milestone in April 2022, when Mr. Eazi proposed in Venice—a moment beautifully captured in the music video for his romantic hit Legalise.

Patapaa was recently divorced from his wife Liha Miller after being separated for a while.

His gesture to Mr. Easi and his wife goes beyond casual congratulations; it reflects a friendship forged through music. The two previously collaborated on the 2018 hit Akwaaba, alongside producer GuiltyBeatz and rapper Pappy Kojo—a song that became a dancefloor anthem across West Africa and beyond.

With its serene beaches, vibrant culture, and renowned hospitality, Ghana remains one of Africa's most charming destinations for romance, and Patapaa's invitation adds a touch of musical brotherhood to Mr. Eazi's new chapter.

By Francis Addo