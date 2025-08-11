My prophecy about Black Sherif hasn’t changed - Prophet

Prophet Ogya has maintained that his prophecy about musician Black Sherif that he would no longer produce hit songs remains valid.

On December 31, 2024, during a watch night service, the prophet told his congregation that God had revealed to him that Black Sherif's music career would face a decline due to opposition from within the music industry.

In the months that followed, however, Black Sherif released a hit single and his Iron Boy album, which has topped charts across streaming platforms and gained widespread popularity both in Ghana and abroad.

Speaking on radio on Friday, Prophet Ogya said the prophecy was “still hanging in the air” despite the artiste's current success. He explained that some prophecies take time to manifest and that prophets often face mockery or disrespect when predictions are not immediately fulfilled.

He noted that many people have labelled him a fake prophet because Black Sherif's career appears to be flourishing. Nonetheless, he insists that something will eventually happen to make the musician “unheard of” unless he seeks guidance from powerful men of God.

“The reason some preachers avoid sharing certain prophecies is that, if there's an imminent incident they could pray against, many Ghanaians, especially the youth do not respect the prophetic ministry. My prophecy about Black Sherif has not changed; it is still in place. I advised him that if he wanted to remain popular, he should seek spiritual guidance,” the Prophet stated