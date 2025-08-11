"Sound engineers work less but charge more nowadays" — C-Zar

Ghanaian hiplife artist C Zar has expressed his concerns about what he perceives as a change in the cost and work ethic of sound engineers in the music industry.

Speaking with Dj Qwequ on Ahomka 99.5 FM, the "Araba Lawson" hitmaker claimed that engineers in his time put in a lot more effort but charged less.

Sound engineers went through a laborious and time-consuming process before completing a song, according to C. Zar. Mixing and mastering were entirely manual processes that required a lot of patience, talent, and effort.

He pointed out that technological developments have sped up and reduced the labor-intensiveness of music production. "Everything is programmed now," he stated, indicating that it's less stressful and there's not much work

C Zar noted that even with this decrease in effort, sound engineers today charge far more than they did in the past.

"They will charge you more money now than you would have to pay back when the engineer put in more work," he continued.