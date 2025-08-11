ModernGhana logo
Counselor Lutterodt calls for media blackout on Kofi Akpaloo over insensitive helicopter crash remarks**

Controversial media personality, Counselor Lutterodt, has called for sanctions against Kofi Akpaloo over his remarks on the recent military helicopter crash.

Speaking on United Showbiz, Lutterodt said that while Akpaloo’s apology was welcome, it should not exempt him from consequences. He suggested that Akpaloo be barred from media appearances for several days or even up to a month, describing his comments as “extremely unacceptable.”

He also urged tighter control over interviews related to the tragedy, arguing that media houses should monitor and sanction individuals who make reckless or insensitive statements during such sensitive periods.

"Even children die, so if these old men have died, what is the issue?" — this comment from Akpaloo, leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana, sparked widespread outrage. Many condemned the statement as insensitive and disrespectful to the officials and service members who lost their lives in the crash.

In the aftermath of the backlash, Akpaloo issued an apology, explaining that his words were influenced by the grief of losing family members in a car accident.

While acknowledging the human capacity for forgiveness, Lutterodt maintained that public figures must face repercussions for such remarks. He called on the media to show greater sensitivity when reporting on national tragedies and to impose temporary bans on individuals who display such insensitivity.

