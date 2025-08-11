"Enough of the disrespect towards prophets" - Vida Adutwumwaa slams Ghanaians

Vida Adutwumwaa

Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, a Ghanaian media personality, has called on the public to respect prophets and allow them to carry out their divine duties without undue criticism.

Speaking on United Showbiz, Vida stressed that prophets, like other professionals, are “called to an office” with specific responsibilities dedicated to God and the nation.

Her comments came in response to the controversy surrounding Prophet Roja, who claimed he had received a message for Ghana’s Defence Minister prior to the recent fatal military helicopter crash. The prophecy, which allegedly instructed the minister to contact him, drew mixed reactions from the public.

Vida defended the prophet’s approach, arguing that his actions might have averted the tragedy if he had gone further to publicly announce that the Defence Minister was in danger and urged national prayers.

"Am also of the view that, if he made the prophecy clear and asked Ghanaians to pray, many benefactors of his good doing would arise and pray to save the situation," she stated.

She further explained that logistical and social barriers might have prevented Prophet Roja from delivering the message directly.

"Every prophecy has it mode of delivery and Prophet Roja did well not to put fear into Ghanaians heart but made it simple for the minister to call him. Am sure if he goes to the office to tell the security he want to meet the minster, it would be hard for them to give him access to him because of his statue and appearance," she stressed.

Vida added that the entourage around high-profile leaders often dismiss certain prophets based on their appearance or perceived status, which is why posting the message on social media was a practical choice.

"Because of their size or appearance, the people that surround these leaders occasionally despise certain prophets. He had to post the message on social media for that reason," she said.