Helicopter Crash: Counselor Lutterodt questions Ghana’s emergency response preparedness

Controversial Ghanaian counselor and media personality, George Lutterodt, has expressed deep concerns over the state of Ghana’s emergency response system in the wake of the tragic military helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking as a guest on United Showbiz, Counselor Lutterodt described the incident as “saddening” and a wake-up call for the nation, stressing that it should not be taken lightly.

According to him, the disaster has exposed serious weaknesses in the country’s emergency management structure, particularly the lack of effective coordination between the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service during crises.

“There isn’t any urgent link between the Ghana Police and the Ghana Fire Service in case any emergency emerges. This is dangerous, and something must be done immediately,” he said