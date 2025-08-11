Helicopter crash: Prophet Kumchacha criticizes baseless prophecies

Prophet Kumchacha, founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, has condemned the wave of prophecies surrounding the recent military helicopter crash in Ghana's Ashanti Region.

Speaking on United Showbiz, Kumchacha described these prophecies as "nonsense" and unnecessary, stressing they lack a logical or spiritual basis.

He specifically criticized a prophecy claiming the crash occurred because evangelist Nana Agradaa was imprisoned, with warnings of more crashes if she wasn't released.

Kumchacha dismissed this statement as baseless and misleading, cautioning the public against sensational religious claims.

Kumchacha urged Ghanaians to remain prayerful and discerning during national tragedies, emphasizing that such incidents shouldn't be exploited for attention or personal gain. His sentiments echo those of other Ghanaian pastors who have also spoken out against what they perceive as misguided prophecies.

For instance, a Ghanaian pastor heavily criticized Prophet Roja's prediction of a flight crash, branding it as "sorcery" and "divination". The pastor argued that genuine prophecy should come with solution and deliverance not doom.

The recent helicopter crash occurred on August 6, 2025, resulting in the deaths of eight people, including two ministers, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.