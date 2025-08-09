ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Davido blows $3.7m on Miami wedding with Chioma

  Sat, 09 Aug 2025
Industry News Chioma and Davido
SAT, 09 AUG 2025
Chioma and Davido

Multiple award-winning musician and serial hitmaker Davido has set social media abuzz after revealing the jaw-dropping cost of his white wedding to wife Chioma — a staggering $3.7 million (over ₦5.5 billion).

The star had earlier announced that the ceremony would take place this August in Miami, USA, and the celebrations have lived up to the hype.

Pre-wedding events, including the glamorous “Havana Night” party, have dominated online trends since yesterday.

It was during this themed party on Friday that Davido, surrounded by friends and family, disclosed the scale of the occasion.

With a mix of pride and excitement, he declared, “We spent 3.7 million dollars in cash. You should know what we are doing. It’s crãzy.”

The Miami festivities have drawn a glittering guest list from around the world, cementing the wedding as one of the year’s most extravagant celebrity celebrations.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Chioma and Davido Davido blows $3.7m on Miami wedding with Chioma

1 hour ago

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola marry in private Iceland ceremony Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola marry in private Iceland ceremony

1 hour ago

Davido immortalises love for Chioma with new tattoo Davido immortalises love for Chioma with new tattoo

2 hours ago

National Chairman of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah breaks down in tears Helicopter crash: Asiedu Nketiah breaks down in tears at late Dr. Sarpong’s fami...

2 hours ago

Businessman charged with defrauding Chinese national of over GH¢1.1 million, US$1,900 Businessman charged with defrauding Chinese national of over GH¢1.1 million, US$...

2 hours ago

The Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo Helicopter crash: It's incorrect to suggest that the chopper was left in the han...

2 hours ago

Vanderpuye calls for all-out war on illegal miners to honour helicopter crash victims Vanderpuye calls for all-out war on illegal miners to honour helicopter crash vi...

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Weve lost good people who shouldve been around to see the success of the second NDC — Ato Ahwoi Mourns Helicopter crash: We've lost good people who should've been around to see the su...

2 hours ago

W/R: Chiefs who spearhead illegal Mining to abdicate their throne - Awulae Attibrukusu W/R: Chiefs who spearhead illegal Mining to abdicate their throne - Awulae Attib...

2 hours ago

REUTERS - Abubaker Lubowa Ugandan court denies bail to veteran opposition leader in treason case

Advertise Here

Just in....
body-container-line