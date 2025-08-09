Davido blows $3.7m on Miami wedding with Chioma

Multiple award-winning musician and serial hitmaker Davido has set social media abuzz after revealing the jaw-dropping cost of his white wedding to wife Chioma — a staggering $3.7 million (over ₦5.5 billion).

The star had earlier announced that the ceremony would take place this August in Miami, USA, and the celebrations have lived up to the hype.

Pre-wedding events, including the glamorous “Havana Night” party, have dominated online trends since yesterday.

It was during this themed party on Friday that Davido, surrounded by friends and family, disclosed the scale of the occasion.

With a mix of pride and excitement, he declared, “We spent 3.7 million dollars in cash. You should know what we are doing. It’s crãzy.”

The Miami festivities have drawn a glittering guest list from around the world, cementing the wedding as one of the year’s most extravagant celebrity celebrations.