Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola marry in private Iceland ceremony

Nigerian music star and entrepreneur Mr Eazi has tied the knot with model and actress Temi Otedola in a private, fairy-tale wedding set against the breathtaking landscapes of Iceland.

While the couple has kept the exact wedding date under wraps, viral videos capture their emotional exchange of vows inside the iconic Hallgrimskirkja Church in Reykjavik. The historic landmark, transformed into a floral wonderland, was closed to the public for the occasion, giving the ceremony an air of exclusivity and intimacy.

Only a select circle of family and close friends were in attendance, among them Temi’s mother, Nana Otedola, and her sister, DJ Cuppy, who were spotted leaving the church in glamorous outfits. Nigerian comedian Broda Shaggi further fueled excitement by posting Instagram clips of himself alongside Mr Eazi and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, soaking in Iceland’s stunning scenery.

Mr Eazi, born Oluwatosin Ajibade, is celebrated for pioneering the fusion of Afrobeats with international sounds. His breakout hit Skin Tight catapulted him to global recognition, and he has since expanded his influence into tech investments and creative ventures across Africa.

Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, is making her own mark in entertainment and fashion. Known for her critically acclaimed role in Citation and her reputation as a style icon, she continues to cement her place as one of Africa’s rising stars.

This union blends music, fashion, and high society in one of the most unique celebrity weddings of the year.