Davido immortalises love for Chioma with new tattoo

Davido has once again made a grand romantic statement to his wife, Chioma, by permanently etching her name on his body.

The gesture was unveiled in a video shared on Instagram by Israel DMW, capturing the singer proudly showing off the fresh tattoo during their pre-wedding photo shoot.

Davido and Chioma’s love story has been anything but ordinary, marked by resilience in the face of deep personal trials. From enduring the heartbreaking loss of their first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, to navigating public cheating scandals, the couple has emerged even more united. In a poignant twist of fate, they welcomed twins in the very month they lost Ifeanyi — a chapter filled with both grief and joy.

Earlier this year, Davido made a public vow to put his cheating past behind him, acknowledging in an interview the emotional and personal cost of his actions. He openly credited Chioma for her unwavering support, saying their relationship plays a vital role in his professional success — even admitting his business suffers whenever they are not on good terms.

He also lauded Chioma’s role as a loving stepmother to his other children, recalling a touching interaction between her and his daughter, Hailey, that reinforced his admiration for her kindness and strength.

The new tattoo now stands as another bold testament to Davido’s commitment, symbolising a love that has endured storms, loss, and public scrutiny — and continues to thrive.