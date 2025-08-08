ModernGhana logo
Media coverage of my Lamborghini seizure boosting my streams — Shatta Wale

General News Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale
FRI, 08 AUG 2025
Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has celebrated the widespread media coverage of the seizure of his 2019 Lamborghini Urus by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Reacting to a report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Shatta Wale said the attention the incident has attracted will increase his music streams.

“I go international ooo. This is what we call a global icon. You think you are posting to spoil me but it’s making my streams grow. You go taya ruff,” he wrote in a social media post on Friday, August 8.

EOCO’s action on Tuesday, August 5, is said to have followed a request from the FBI and the US Justice Department, leading to the seizure of the luxury vehicle from Shatta Wale’s residence at Trassaco Valley.

The anti-graft body stated the car is linked to proceeds of crime involving a convicted Ghanaian fraudster currently serving a jail term in the United States.

In a press statement on the same day, EOCO said the musician cooperated during the seizure and even requested to hand over the car quietly to protect his public image.

However, Shatta Wale later accused EOCO’s Executive Director, Raymond Archer, of embarrassing him, warning that such actions could cost the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) the 2028 elections.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

