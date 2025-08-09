ModernGhana logo
Controversial nude photo is my biggest regret – Akuapem Poloo

  Sat, 09 Aug 2025
Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian socialite Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has said her biggest regret in life is taking the controversial nude photo with her son that led to her arrest and imprisonment in 2021.

Speaking in an interview on AsaasePa FM, she said the photo, which showed her posing naked next to her son on social media, was misunderstood by the public.

“I wish I hadn't taken that picture with my son. That is my only regret,” she said. “It came from the pain of raising him alone. People didn't understand what I meant.”

Akuapem Poloo explained that the photo was meant to express the challenges of being a single mother and the deep bond she shares with her son—not to seek attention or fame.

“That is how naked I came into this world, and that is how I am raising him,” she added. “If he turns out well in the future and sees me on the street mentally unstable, he should cover me and take me home.”

The actress also opened up about her time in prison, saying the experience changed her life and mindset.

“I would not wish jail on even my worst enemy. It takes your freedom away mentally,” she said.

Now a mother of two after welcoming a baby girl, Akuapem Poloo said she has become more cautious and has decided never to post photos of her daughter online due to what she went through.

