Dada KD’s funeral rescheduled to September 6

The funeral rites of late Ghanaian highlife musician, Dada Kwaku Duah, popularly known as Dada KD, has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 6, 2025, according to a new announcement made by his family during a visit to Despite Media on August 6, 2025.

This follows an earlier announcement that the funeral would be held on August 16, 2025, with a state-assisted burial at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.

However, musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, speaking on behalf of the family, confirmed that the laying in state will now take place on September 6 at the same venue—the Forecourt of the State House. The burial and final thanksgiving service will follow on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at Agona Asamang in the Ashanti Region, rather than the previously stated location of Agona Asaaman in the Central Region.

The funeral is expected to draw many mourners, including dignitaries, fellow musicians, industry stakeholders, and fans, in honour of Dada KD's contributions to Ghanaian music over a career that spanned more than 30 years.