  Thu, 07 Aug 2025
He won’t even touch me – Actress opens up about loveless marriage

Nollywood actress Evan Okoro has broken her silence on what she describes as a deeply painful and emotionally exhausting marriage to Prince Chibuzor Nwachimelueze, revealing that the relationship has left her feeling unloved, rejected, and in fear for her safety.

In a recent emotional video posted online, the actress gave a raw and tearful account of her experience, detailing how her husband has consistently denied her love, affection, and basic marital companionship — even after multiple appeals to his family for support.

“He won’t even touch me as a woman,” Evan said, her voice heavy with sorrow. “I’ve tried everything to make this marriage work. The shoe is just too tight on my leg. I cannot fit in.”

Okoro, who tied the knot with Prince Chibuzor in a traditional ceremony in April 2025, now says the marriage has turned into a torment she can no longer endure. What began as a hopeful union, she noted, has devolved into emotional isolation and silent suffering.

With visible distress, she called on the public for prayers and divine protection, claiming she and her family may be at risk.

“Please, don’t harm me or my family,” she pleaded, addressing her estranged husband directly. “I just want to focus on finishing my home and rebuilding my life.”

The actress’s disclosure has sparked a wave of concern and sympathy from fans and colleagues alike, many of whom have taken to social media to offer words of encouragement and call for her safety.

As her story continues to unfold, Evan Okoro stands as yet another voice in the growing conversation about emotional abuse and neglect in marriages — a reminder that behind many public smiles are private battles.

