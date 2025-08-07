“I bought the Lamborghini for $150,000, didn't know it was from Adu-Boahene – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale is fiercely pushing back against the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after armed officers stormed his home and seized his Lamborghini Urus, claiming the vehicle was linked to a convicted fraudster in the United States.

In a high-stakes international operation, EOCO confirmed in an August 5, 2025 press release that the 2019 Lamborghini was retrieved from Shatta Wale's residence at Trassaco Valley Phase 1 in Accra, in collaboration with the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department.

The seizure is reportedly part of a wider crackdown on assets tied to Nana Kwabena Amuah, a convicted financial criminal serving an 86-month sentence in the U.S.

But Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, is adamant that he is an innocent party caught in the crossfire—and he's not staying silent.

“I bought the Lamborghini for $150,000 and didn't know it was from Adu-Boahene,” the artist said.

“I don't know any Nana Kwabena Amuah. I am a third party to that Lamborghini. I repeat—I did not get any vehicle from him.”

Shatta Wale revealed that he and his legal team in the U.S. conducted due diligence on the vehicle through Carfax, an online platform for checking a car's history. According to him, nothing flagged the vehicle as stolen or suspicious.

The artist expressed outrage at the way the seizure was conducted. According to him, heavily armed Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit (SARU) officers arrived at his home unannounced, with one of them even cocking his weapon.

“Am I a criminal to be treated like this?” he asked, visibly shaken by the encounter. “I'm leaving the car for you people—don't come to my house, and let nobody invite me.”

However, EOCO, in its statement, claimed the operation was civil and without incident, stating that Shatta Wale voluntarily surrendered the car after requesting the operation remain discreet to protect his brand. However, his account tells a story of intimidation and fear.

The agency defended the officers' use of firearms, saying it is standard safety protocol for SARU operatives to be armed during operations.

EOCO also confirmed that Shatta Wale and a former senior officer of the National Signal Bureau (NSB) have been designated persons of interest and may be invited for further questioning in the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department are preparing to file a Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) request with the Government of Ghana to repatriate the Lamborghini to the U.S., where it will be counted towards Amuah's $4.7 million restitution.

EOCO has said it may share the final investigation findings with U.S. authorities as part of their ongoing cooperation.