Direct your anger at the person who sold you the ‘stolen’ Lamborghini, not EOCO — Shatta Wale told

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu, has advised dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to channel his frustration towards the person who sold him the suspected stolen Lamborghini Urus, rather than targeting the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

This comes in response to Shatta Wale’s social media outburst on Tuesday, August 5, following reports that EOCO, acting on a request from the FBI and US Justice Department, seized a 2019 Lamborghini Urus from his residence at Trassaco Valley.

EOCO claims the vehicle is linked to proceeds of crime involving a convicted Ghanaian fraudster currently serving jail time in the United States.

In a press release on the same day, EOCO stated that Shatta Wale cooperated during the seizure and even pleaded with officers to allow him to surrender the car quietly to protect his public image.

But the artiste later accused the Executive Director of EOCO, Raymond Archer, of embarrassing him, warning that his actions could cost the governing NDC the 2028 elections.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Wednesday, August 6, Solomon Owusu said Shatta Wale’s anger is misplaced.

“EOCO says the car is proceeds from crime, and so you are culpable as well. Where your anger must be is directed at the person that sold the supposed stolen car,” he said.

He expressed worry over the impact of flamboyant social media lifestyles on the youth, urging public figures like Shatta Wale to act responsibly.

“Now they will go and get a vehicle from some of these car sellers, sit and pretend as though it’s theirs. The next moment, you see them flaunt it on social media. Then their peers begin to feel pressure… they lead them to all sorts of things that is breaking our moral fibre,” he observed.