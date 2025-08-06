ModernGhana logo
"Be careful how you talk to people" – Lady living with cerebral palsy reacts to online trolls

A courageous young woman living with cerebral palsy has taken a bold stand against cyberbullying after an online troll cruelly referred to her as an "imb*cile" in a comment.

In a heartfelt video making waves on social media, the woman addressed the hateful remark with maturity, using the moment to educate others about the power and consequences of their words.

"Just because you don’t like someone doesn’t mean you should speak hatefully," she stated. "People need to understand that not everything deserves a nasty comment."

She warned against the dangers of using the internet to spread hate, highlighting how unpredictable life can be. "You may insult someone like me today, but tomorrow, life could turn around, and you could have a child just like me," she said firmly.

The young woman further emphasized the anonymity of online spaces and the fact that people rarely know the full story behind someone’s life.

"You don’t know who people are. You don’t know what they’re dealing with," she added, urging users to show more empathy and maturity.

Her powerful response has been widely praised, with many commending her bravery, strength, and poise in addressing such a sensitive issue.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
