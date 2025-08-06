Angela Okorie clears air on Mohbad group chat controversy

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has broken her silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding a social media group chat linked to discussions about the late singer, Mohbad.

In a video shared via her Instagram page, Angela explained that she was briefly added to the group by someone she knows but left immediately after realising the conversation had nothing to do with her or her values.

“The moment I saw that it was not about me, I vacated the building,” she said.

Angela stressed that she avoids unnecessary drama and prefers to focus on her life and career. She also reaffirmed her respect for fellow actress Iyabo Ojo and her long-standing support for artist Naira Marley, despite backlash during the Mohbad saga.

“Everybody knows I love and respect Aunty Iyabo… I like Naira Marley; even during the whole saga with Mohbad, people were dragging me,” she stated.

While distancing herself from the group chat, Angela emphasised the need for justice for Mohbad, adding that any humane person would want the same.

“Whatever is going on, I believe we are going to resolve it… Anybody who is human will definitely want justice for him,” she concluded.

The actress's comments come amid heightened tensions and accusations circulating online regarding the late singer's death and related controversies.