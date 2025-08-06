ModernGhana logo
"Shatta wale is exposing himself to further investigations with his live yesterday" — Solomon Owusu

Industry News Shatta wale with his Lamborghini
WED, 06 AUG 2025
Shatta wale with his Lamborghini

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has been cautioned by a senior communication member of Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu to exercise caution in the light of the ongoing investigation into his purported ownership of a stolen Lamborghini.

Solomon Owusu said during the TV3 New Day morning show that Shatta Wale might go into more serious difficulties because of his emotional outbursts on social media, especially his most recent Facebook Live.

“Shatta Wale is exposing himself to further investigations with his Facebook live. His anger should be directed at the person he believes sold him a stolen car, not at the institution investigating the crime,” Solomon Owusu stated.

His remarks follow the announcement by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) that it had confiscated a 2019 Lamborghini Urus that was purportedly connected to financial crimes in the US.

The FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice worked together to seize the luxurious car, which was thought to be connected to convicted fraudster Nana Kwabena Amuah.

Shatta Wale, who previously stated that he purchased the vehicle lawfully, has attacked EOCO and its executives on social media, claiming that they have used excessive force and are trying to degrade him.

Solomon Owusu, however, thinks the musician's response is misguided. The state security agency says further luxury cars linked to international fraud are being investigated as part of EOCO's ongoing investigation.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment Reporter

