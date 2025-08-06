Mr. Beautiful takes oath of office as member of creative arts agency board

Ghanaian actor and comedian Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr. Beautiful, has been appointed to the governing body of Ghana's Creative Arts Agency.

He was sworn in alongside other board members in a ceremony where he signed his contract and swore the oath of office.

Mr. Beautiful posed for photos with the Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, and other board members, including opera singer Kokui Selormey and actress Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu.

As a staunch supporter of President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Beautiful's appointment has sparked public conversation about the blend of politics and creative arts in Ghana.

The Creative Arts Agency, established under the Creative Arts Industry Act, 2020 (Act 1048), aims to provide the necessary institutional framework for the development and management of Ghana's vibrant arts sector.

Mr. Beautiful expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve, promising to bring his decades of experience in film and comedy to advance the interests of creatives across Ghana.

He vowed to ensure the voices of grassroots actors, filmmakers, and comedians are heard. The appointment is expected to inject new energy and insight into the agency's work, particularly in areas related to film production, youth engagement, and media innovation.