'I've not eaten for 3days, if you don't help me I might be visited by Asamando' — Gospel musician begs Mahama

TUE, 05 AUG 2025

Ghanaian gospel musician and evangelist Akwasi Nyarko has made a desperate public appeal to President John Dramani Mahama, pleading for immediate support for himself and his family amidst worsening living conditions.

In a viral video, Akwasi Nyarko revealed that he hasn’t eaten in three days and his child has dropped out of school due to unpaid fees.

“Mr. President, I’m hungry. I haven’t eaten for three days. My child is at home because I can’t pay school fees. If help doesn’t come, I might be visited by Asamando,” he said, referring to the Akan term for the land of the dead.

Akwasi Nyarko expressed disappointment at what he sees as abandonment by the very political party he once supported.

He claimed to have composed a campaign song for President Mahama and the NDC, but since then, his life has taken a downward spiral. “President Mahama, it looks like you’ve forgotten me. I supported you with everything. I even sang for you. But now I’m suffering,” he cried.

The gospel artiste also alleged that his public endorsement of the NDC came at a cost, claiming his music career was blacklisted, and he's been struggling to book shows or secure support within the industry.

His emotional plea has sparked mixed reactions online, with some sympathizing with his plight and others arguing that public figures should not expect rewards for political loyalty.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
