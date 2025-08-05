ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Final funeral rites for highlife legend Dada KD rescheduled

Exclusive News Dada KD burial date rescheduled
TUE, 05 AUG 2025
Dada KD burial date rescheduled

The family of the late Ghanaian highlife icon, Dada KD, has officially announced the rescheduled dates for his final funeral rites.

The ceremonies will now take place from 6th to 7th September 2025.

The Lying in State ceremony will be held on September 6, 2025, at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra. This event will provide an opportunity for dignitaries, industry players, fans, and loved ones to pay their last respects to the celebrated musician.

The Burial and Thanksgiving Ceremony will take place on September 7, 2025, in Dada KD's hometown of Agona-Asamang in the Ashanti Region. The family has extended a heartfelt invitation to the general public, fans, colleagues, and sympathizers to join them in honoring the life and legacy of the late musician.

The family expressed gratitude for the support received so far and looks forward to a befitting farewell for the highlife legend.

The final rites are expected to draw large crowds as Ghanaians gather to bid a final farewell to one of the pillars of Ghanaian highlife music. Dada KD was known for his soulful voice and timeless love songs, leaving an indelible mark on Ghana's music landscape.

85202550132-l5gsj7u3i1-1000025071

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Shatta Wale posing behind his luxury Lamborghini Urus Shatta Wale’s Lamborghini Urus stolen from USA – EOCO confirms

23 minutes ago

EOCO raids Shatta Wale’s residence over alleged stolen luxury vehicles EOCO raids Shatta Wale’s residence over alleged stolen luxury vehicles

27 minutes ago

The Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey DVLA Boss vows legal action over alleged $3million land scandal at 37 Office

50 minutes ago

Daddy Lumba Daddy Lumba’s one-week observance set for August 30

1 hour ago

Ive not eaten for 3days, if you dont help me I might be visited by Asamando — Gospel musician begs Mahama 'I've not eaten for 3days, if you don't help me I might be visited by Asamando' ...

1 hour ago

COPEC Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah 1% fuel levy doesn’t warrant punishing Ghanaians with 20% transport fare increme...

1 hour ago

Julius Debrah Julius Debrah headlines 5th National Business Honours Gala

2 hours ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong enters 2026 NPP presidential race, picks nomination forms

2 hours ago

DVLA Board protests private use of former regional office site DVLA Board protests private use of former regional office site

2 hours ago

Two volunteer groups arrest Chinese nationals allegedly involved in illegal mining at Asante Bekwai Two volunteer groups arrest Chinese nationals allegedly involved in illegal mini...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line