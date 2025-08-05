Final funeral rites for highlife legend Dada KD rescheduled

The family of the late Ghanaian highlife icon, Dada KD, has officially announced the rescheduled dates for his final funeral rites.

The ceremonies will now take place from 6th to 7th September 2025.

The Lying in State ceremony will be held on September 6, 2025, at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra. This event will provide an opportunity for dignitaries, industry players, fans, and loved ones to pay their last respects to the celebrated musician.

The Burial and Thanksgiving Ceremony will take place on September 7, 2025, in Dada KD's hometown of Agona-Asamang in the Ashanti Region. The family has extended a heartfelt invitation to the general public, fans, colleagues, and sympathizers to join them in honoring the life and legacy of the late musician.

The family expressed gratitude for the support received so far and looks forward to a befitting farewell for the highlife legend.

The final rites are expected to draw large crowds as Ghanaians gather to bid a final farewell to one of the pillars of Ghanaian highlife music. Dada KD was known for his soulful voice and timeless love songs, leaving an indelible mark on Ghana's music landscape.