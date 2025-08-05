ModernGhana logo
Adwoa triumphs in telling the Eastern story at Ghana's Most Beautiful 2025

By Carl - Prosper Kallai
TUE, 05 AUG 2025

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2025 opened with an unforgettable performance by Adwoa Gladys Ansah (Adwoa), the proud representative of the Eastern Region.

Taking center stage as the show’s opener, Adwoa captivated over one million viewers with a dramatic and culturally rich retelling of the origins of the mighty River Volta.

Her performance traced the river’s journey from its sacred beginnings— the convergence of the Black Volta (Nuwɔhum), Red Volta (Nazinom), and White Volta (Nakambey) — to its deep historical connection with the arrival of the Portuguese. Through powerful storytelling, Adwoa highlighted the spiritual reverence the Akwamu people hold for the river, once called “Esuo Frawu – The River That Takes You Back”, and its enduring role as a lifeline for Ghana and neighboring countries.

Adwoa’s stagecraft was not only an engaging historical lesson but also an emotional cultural experience, weaving drama, action, and authenticity into every moment. Her outstanding delivery and striking presentation earned her the coveted award for Best Costume of the Night, a testament to her creativity and attention to detail.

In earlier interviews, Adwoa shared her vision of using the Ghana’s Most Beautiful platform as a springboard to advance her AG Foundation initiatives, which focus on skills training and capacity building for young people, a mission she has passionately pursued even before the competition.

As the competition unfolds, Adwoa’s inspiring start signals an exciting season ahead for the Eastern Region. Ghana’s Most Beautiful continues to cement its reputation as the premier cultural showcase— celebrating tradition, empowering women, and uniting the nation. Stay tuned as Adwoa leads Eastern Region with purpose, passion, and pride.

Adepa wo fie a, ɛyɛ!

