Kofi Owusu Peprah urges gospel artistes to prioritise ministry over money

Gospel musician Kofi Owusu Peprah has issued a heartfelt appeal to his colleagues in the industry, urging them to reflect deeply on the spiritual essence of their calling and move away from a profit-first mindset when it comes to ministry.

Speaking in a recent interview on Joy Prime’s Changes show, Peprah stressed that gospel music, at its core, is a divine mandate — not a commercial venture. Drawing inspiration from the life of Jesus Christ, he reminded artistes that the foundation of true ministry lies in selfless service, not monetary gain.

“Jesus never charged for His teachings, and He certainly didn’t demand payment for the ultimate sacrifice He made on the cross,” he said, calling on artistes to re-examine their motivations.

While acknowledging that logistical costs and professional needs are real, Peprah cautioned against excessive demands that could alienate audiences and hinder the spread of the gospel. He encouraged musicians to be sensitive to the financial limitations of event organisers and congregants, especially in underserved communities.

He further noted that artistes truly led by the Holy Spirit would find peace in trusting God to meet their needs through those who invite them.

“If anyone invites you and truly has the Holy Spirit, they won’t have a problem with these things,” he stated, adding that sincere ministry should never be reduced to a transaction.

Peprah’s comments come at a time when debates continue within the gospel fraternity about fees, branding, and the balance between spiritual impact and commercial viability. His message serves as a reminder that for gospel artistes, their influence must first be rooted in purpose — not profit.