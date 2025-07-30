I had to undergo surgery again – Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown

Media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has revealed the reason behind her recent absence from television, asking fans to keep her in their prayers as she recovers from hand surgery.

In a video circulating on social media, Nana Ama explained that she had to undergo another surgery on her arm due to intense and persistent pain. She shared that even during the filming of her show, McBrown's Kitchen, she relied heavily on painkillers to get through the sessions.

“I have not been well… I had to undergo surgery on my arm again. Before I could finish shooting, I had taken a lot of painkillers,” she said. “Until you go through surgery like mine, you can't understand the pain.”

She added that her doctors and loved ones have advised her to rest and allow time for proper healing. “I am home and going through the process of healing… I need your prayers, so my arm won't break again because I am tired,” she said

This is not the first time Nana McBrown has had issues with her arm. She was involved in a serious car accident in January 2013 on the George W. Bush Highway near Lapaz, which caused long-term injuries and required several surgeries.

Fans and well-wishers have since flooded social media with messages of love and support, wishing the actress a full and speedy recovery.