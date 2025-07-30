ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Next time If you mention my name, you go hear am' — Mr Drew warns Dope Nation

Industry News Mr. Drew and Dopenation
WED, 30 JUL 2025
Mr. Drew and Dopenation

Ghanaian singer and performer Mr Drew has responded to music duo Dope Nation over comments they made about him during a recent interview.

In a social media post, a visibly upset Mr Drew expressed disappointment in the twins for dragging his name into their conversation.

Mr Drew warned Dope Nation to respect his brand and keep his name out of their issues, stating, "Yo, @GhDopeNation, I love what y’all do but don’t disrespect me or my brand. You could have had your interview without mentioning my name."

He issued a stern warning, saying, "Next time you go interview wey you mention my name, you go hear am. Bunch of lame guys throwing tantrums."

The tension between the two acts has sparked conversation online, with fans calling for calm and mutual respect in the industry.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Pomposo: Lifeless body of prison officer found in River Pompo Pomposo: Lifeless body of prison officer found in River Pompo

1 hour ago

We have not apologised for GH¢138.9bn public debt overstatement – Audit Service clarifies We have not apologised for GH¢138.9bn public debt overstatement – Audit Service ...

1 hour ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza 12 companies eye Ghana’s new E-tolling system – Agbodza confirms

1 hour ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza We don’t intend to toll rough roads until they’re fixed — Agbodza

1 hour ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza Claims Akufo-Addo constructed 10,800km of roads not factual — Agbodza

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Atiwa West, Laurette Korkor Asante Mahama’s economic policies are betrayal in disguise — Atiwa West MP

1 hour ago

Ghana has lost GHS7 billion due to Dr. Ayine’s discontinuation of cases — Dame Ghana has lost GHS7 billion due to Dr. Ayine’s discontinuation of cases — Dame

2 hours ago

Generational storytelling key to the preservation of African Identity — Vice President Generational storytelling key to the preservation of African Identity — Vice Pre...

3 hours ago

A senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Zaato DDEP was painful but it has helped improve the economy — Dr. Zaato

3 hours ago

William Ato Essien Court of Appeal grants GH¢10 Million bail to Ato Essien on health grounds pendin...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line