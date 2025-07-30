'Next time If you mention my name, you go hear am' — Mr Drew warns Dope Nation

Ghanaian singer and performer Mr Drew has responded to music duo Dope Nation over comments they made about him during a recent interview.

In a social media post, a visibly upset Mr Drew expressed disappointment in the twins for dragging his name into their conversation.

Mr Drew warned Dope Nation to respect his brand and keep his name out of their issues, stating, "Yo, @GhDopeNation, I love what y’all do but don’t disrespect me or my brand. You could have had your interview without mentioning my name."

He issued a stern warning, saying, "Next time you go interview wey you mention my name, you go hear am. Bunch of lame guys throwing tantrums."

The tension between the two acts has sparked conversation online, with fans calling for calm and mutual respect in the industry.