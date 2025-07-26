Afrofuture and WatsUp TV partners to bring rising star challenge across Ghanaian campuses

Afrofuture, in collaboration with WatsUp TV, proudly announces the launch of the Afrofuture Rising Star on Campus, an exciting nationwide talent discovery initiative designed to spotlight, mentor, and encourage student artists across Ghana’s leading universities to pursue a career in music and contribute to the growth of the creative economy.

Running from July through October 2025, this dynamic initiative forms part of the WatsUp on Campus tour, providing student artists with the unique opportunity to perform live before their peers and a panel of industry professionals.

At each campus, shortlisted participants will audition, and the Top 5 performers will earn the chance to showcase their talent on the main WatsUp stage during the campus event.

This year’s tour will make stops at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), the University of Media Arts and Communication (GIJ), Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), Koforidua Technical University (KTU), the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani, the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Sunyani Technical University (STU), and the University of Ghana (Legon).

This initiative is part of the broader Afrofuture Rising Star Challenge 2025, which culminates in December with finalists receiving music mentorship, performance slots, and professional training through The Continent Live.

Top performers from the campus tour will automatically advance to the final 12 in the international Afrofuture Rising Star Challenge, where they will compete for the grand prize —including a cash award, a single distribution deal, a performance slot at Afrofuture Festival, and more.

Submissions are now open! Interested student artists can apply by following these simple steps:

HOW TO ENTER

Step 1

Complete the application form via the link in our Instagram bio.

Step 2

Post a video entry (60 seconds or less) on Instagram main feed. In Your video you should:

● Introduce yourself

● Share that you are entering/participating in the Afrofuture on Campus challenge and why your entry should be chosen.

● Encourage your followers to like, comment, and share your video entry to increase your chances of being selected.

Use the hashtag: #AFRISINGSTAR25

Step 3

Tag the following accounts in your post:

@afrofuturerisingstar, @afrofuture, @watsuponcampus , @yfm1079, @thecontinent.live

This is more than a competition — it’s a movement to unearth the next wave of stars on

The continent and amplify the voices of tomorrow’s music legends.