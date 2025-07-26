Medikal set to headline WatsUp on campus this Saturday at Cape Coast Technical University

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal is set to ignite the stage at Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) as the headline performer for WatsUp On Campus, happening this Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 6 PM.

The highly-anticipated campus event is presented by WatsUp TV, in collaboration with Betway and other leading sponsors.

WatsUp On Campus is a nationwide tour designed to bring entertainment, culture, and youth-driven engagement to tertiary institutions across Ghana.

After successful editions in Accra, and HO, the spotlight now shifts to Cape Coast — and this weekend’s event promises to be one of the most thrilling yet.

Known for hits like “Omo Ada,” “La Hustle,” “Stubborn Academy,” and “Confirm,” Medikal will deliver a live performance packed with back-to-back anthems, raw energy, and a strong connection to the youth.

“Medikal’s music resonates deeply with students and young people across the country,” said a spokesperson from WatsUp TV. “We’re excited to bring this experience to CCTU and give students a memorable night of music, culture, and community.”

In addition to the headline performance, the event will feature top DJs, dance competitions, giveaways, influencer appearances, and lifestyle activations powered by major brands.

With previous stops drawing massive turnouts, the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) edition is poised to be one of the most memorable yet.

Organise by WatsUp TV. The event is powered by Betway, with sponsorship from Telecel, Gino, Jago Mayonnaise, Club Shandy, Bel Ice, Hifi Filter, Vim tape, , and Palace Mall, and partnership from Afro Future and YFM , the event security by Eye360 Security.

As the clock ticks down to showtime, anticipation is high and the vibe is already building across campus. One thing is certain.

With Cape Coast Technical University set to light up this Saturday, this is more than just a concert—it’s a movement. The WatsUp team is bringing the music, the vibe, and the memories. CCTU are you ready?

Source: WatsUp TV /DJ RAYA