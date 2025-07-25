Nigerians don’t get emotional about money, unlike Ghanaians — Jim Iyke

Popular Nigerian actor, James Ikechukwu Esomugha, popularly known as Jim Iyke, says one major difference between Nigerians and Ghanaians in the creative industry is how they separate business from personal feelings.

He said while Nigerian entertainers are able to work with even their enemies when money is involved, some players in Ghana’s film space tend to mix emotions with business decisions.

“We don’t get emotional about money. I can do business with my worst enemy and still not include them in my social circle, but everybody wants to be involved with everybody’s insecurities. That’s the difference between us[Nigerians] and you[Ghanaians].”

Jim Iyke made the remarks during an interview on Accra-based 3FM on Thursday, July 24, as part of his promotion tour for his latest movie ‘SIN’, which features no Ghanaian actor.

When asked why no Ghanaian was cast, the actor and movie producer pointed to what he called the breakdown of the once-thriving Nigeria-Ghana film collaboration.

The actor lamented how a vibrant partnership between Nollywood and Ghallywood that once showed great promise eventually broke down due to petty misunderstandings and external influence.

“There was a time when the collaboration between Nigerians and Ghanaians was heading for better waters. We invested emotions and our economy into that bond—it was thriving and working organically,” he recalled.

Jim Iyke believes that if both sides had focused on the collective goal rather than internal politics, they could have shaped the future of African cinema together.