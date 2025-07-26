Mc Yaa Yeboah should be mindful of her utterances on TV – Edward Aganesh 

Edward Aganesh and Yaa Yeboah

Yaa Yeboah, an entertainment pundit, has come under criticism nowadays over her comments on some musicians in Ghana.

Such utterances aren't seen as cool as media personalities have expressed their displeasure with some of her choice of words. The new personality to add to the voice is Edward Aganesh.

In a post made online by media personality Edwardaganesh, he stated that entertainment pundit “Mc Yaa Yeboah should be mindful of her utterances on TV.”

He posted:

“In recent times, it has become increasingly difficult to ignore the tone and content of the statements regularly made online by Mc Yaa Yeboah who presents herself as an entertainment pundit. While constructive criticism and honest commentary are vital to the growth of the creative industry, there is a clear distinction between meaningful critique and persistent derogatory behavior. Unfortunately, Mc Yaa Yeboah has consistently chosen to cross that line—using every platform she gets not to elevate conversations around entertainment, but to belittle artists, spread negativity, and create division within the very industry she claims to support. Her comments often lack nuance, empathy, and the basic respect owed to individuals who dedicate themselves to their craft. We must remind ourselves that being a pundit or critic comes with responsibility. Words have power. When public figures use their voices to tear others down under the guise of “honest opinion,” they contribute not only to a toxic culture but also discourage growth, creativity, and collaboration. We all have the right to express opinions, but no one has the right to use their platform to demean others. Constructive criticism builds; derogatory rhetoric destroys. The entertainment space in Ghana—and beyond—deserves better. I call on Mc Yaa Yeboah to reflect on the impact of her words and either contribute positively to the industry or respectfully step aside. Let us remember: promoting talent and holding it accountable are not mutually exclusive—but it must be done with integrity, fairness, and a genuine intention to build, not break” Signed

Edwardaganesh