ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Afia Schwarzenegger responds to Sammy Gyamfi’s GH¢10m lawsuit

  Sat, 26 Jul 2025
General News Sammy Gyamfi, Afia Schwarzenegger
SAT, 26 JUL 2025
Sammy Gyamfi, Afia Schwarzenegger

Media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, widely known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has brushed off a GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit filed against her by the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD), Sammy Gyamfi.

In a social media video posted on July 23, 2025, Afia appeared unfazed by the legal action. Reacting with sarcasm and defiance, she wrote, “You people play too much!! Stop it and grow up…If I have GHS10 million, I will be the President of Ghana. Fri me so.”

This response followed Sammy Gyamfi's defamation suit, which was also filed on July 23, 2024. In the lawsuit, Sammy Gyamfi accuses Afia Schwarzenegger of spreading false claims, including allegations of infidelity, extramarital affairs, and providing luxury vehicles to female students at the University of Ghana.

Gyamfi is seeking GH¢10 million in damages, a public apology published on Afia's social media platforms and in a national newspaper, and a restraining order to prevent her from making any further defamatory remarks about him.

As of now, Afia Schwarzenegger has not shown any signs of backing down, maintaining her usual bold public stance. The case is likely to draw public attention as it unfolds in the coming weeks.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Highlife Legend Daddy Lumba dies at 60 Highlife Legend Daddy Lumba dies at 60

2 hours ago

GBC Union petitions NMC over alleged illegal stay of Director-General GBC Union petitions NMC over alleged illegal stay of Director-General

2 hours ago

Oguaa Traditional Council blesses Vice-President, honours Her with royal recognition Oguaa Traditional Council blesses Vice-President, honours Her with royal recogni...

2 hours ago

Police arrest 27 in major anti-galamsey raid at Ankaase Gyadam, seize excavators and weapons Police arrest 27 in major anti-galamsey raid at Ankaase Gyadam, seize excavators...

2 hours ago

DCEs who divert Assembly Member, PWD funds will be fired – Minister warns DCEs who divert Assembly Member, PWD funds will be fired – Minister warns

3 hours ago

Mother of 13-year-old allegedly defiled by over 20 men in Madina pleads for help Mother of 13-year-old allegedly defiled by over 20 men in Madina pleads for help

4 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: EC sets September 2 for election Akwatia by-election: EC sets September 2 for election

4 hours ago

A/R: Father lynched after setting room ablaze, killing 17-year-old daughter at Jacobu A/R: Father lynched after setting room ablaze, killing 17-year-old daughter at J...

4 hours ago

Asawase murders: Police launch manhunt for killers, conduct checks on cars and motorbikes Asawase murders: Police launch manhunt for killers, conduct checks on cars and m...

4 hours ago

A/R: Mamprusi man, bus driver killed; three others injured in another shooting incident at Denase A/R: Mamprusi man, bus driver killed; three others injured in another shooting i...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line