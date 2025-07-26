Afia Schwarzenegger responds to Sammy Gyamfi’s GH¢10m lawsuit

Media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, widely known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has brushed off a GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit filed against her by the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD), Sammy Gyamfi.

In a social media video posted on July 23, 2025, Afia appeared unfazed by the legal action. Reacting with sarcasm and defiance, she wrote, “You people play too much!! Stop it and grow up…If I have GHS10 million, I will be the President of Ghana. Fri me so.”

This response followed Sammy Gyamfi's defamation suit, which was also filed on July 23, 2024. In the lawsuit, Sammy Gyamfi accuses Afia Schwarzenegger of spreading false claims, including allegations of infidelity, extramarital affairs, and providing luxury vehicles to female students at the University of Ghana.

Gyamfi is seeking GH¢10 million in damages, a public apology published on Afia's social media platforms and in a national newspaper, and a restraining order to prevent her from making any further defamatory remarks about him.

As of now, Afia Schwarzenegger has not shown any signs of backing down, maintaining her usual bold public stance. The case is likely to draw public attention as it unfolds in the coming weeks.