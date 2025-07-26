ModernGhana logo
I Paid People to Insult Me!– Akuapem Poloo Reveals Shocking Path to Fame

SAT, 26 JUL 2025

Ghanaian actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo has made a startling revelation about the unconventional strategy she used to gain fame in the early days of her career.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Changes with host Roselyn Felli, the actress, known in real life as Rosemond Brown, disclosed that she once hired people to insult her on social media in a deliberate attempt to draw attention to herself.

“When I started out, nobody was paying attention to me. No interviews, no offers. So for about a year, I actually paid people to insult me online,” she confessed. “Surprisingly, it worked. Soon after, people were calling me for interviews and brand deals.”

According to her, the tactic quickly turned things around. She began receiving promotional offers from musicians who wanted her to twerk or dance to their songs for social media content.

“Even Fameye gave me GH¢5,000 just to twerk on his song,” she recalled. “Those videos got me noticed and opened more doors. That’s how I started earning money.”

Poloo also opened up about her struggles in the film industry, revealing that in the beginning, she was paid as little as GH¢20 for acting roles. However, her experience improved when she joined the cast of GBC’s iconic Obra drama series, thanks to veteran actress Maame Dokono.

“With GBC, things were better because of Maame Dokono. She really took care of us. But for the other productions, the pay was very low,” she noted.

Now known for her bold personality and strong social media presence, Akuapem Poloo’s journey reflects both the challenges and creative lengths some entertainers go to in order to break into Ghana’s competitive entertainment industry.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha-nii-okai-inusah

