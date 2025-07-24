ModernGhana logo
VIDEO: "Eazzy is my babe now, we will get married very soon" — Medikal

Medikal and EazzyMedikal and Eazzy

The Ghanaian rapper Medikal has finally spoken out about his relationship with singer Eazzy, a former signee of Lynx Entertainment.

Fans have been wondering if Medikal is dating Eazzy for months, and he finally confirmed it in an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM's Afternoon Ride.

The award-winning rapper said bluntly, "Eazzy is now my girlfriend. She and I are currently dating.

His audacious claim dispels all doubts and conjectures about the nature of their relationship. Medikal shocked fans by giving a surprising response when asked if the two could collaborate musically.

He stated that he has no intention of including Eazzy in any of his next songs.

Medikal, who is renowned for being candid in interviews, added that he would rather be with someone who shares his understanding of life in the spotlight.

His statement, "I like to be with someone who is also in the media space." This suggested that Eazzy's background and experience in the field further solidify their relationship. Medikal's hint that wedding bells might be ringing soon was possibly the most exciting revelation of the interview.

He revealed, "We will soon get married."

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

