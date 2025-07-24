"It's easy to do hip-hop songs but hard to do commercial songs" — Medikal

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has revealed that writing hip-hop songs with lots of punchlines is easy for him, but making mainstream smashes is harder.

The Omo Ada hitmaker gave some behind-the-scenes glimpses into his creative process in an exclusive conversation with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM's Afternoon Ride. Medikal claims that as soon as he hears a hip-hop beat, he can easily create a rap track that is heavy on punchlines.

"It's easy to drop a punchline on a beat as a hip-hop artiste. I can drop rap right now. Rap is just dropping bars about vibes and boasting about you."

He did, however, stress that the procedure is very different for commercial songs, or those that are intended for widespread popularity and radio play. "Such songs require more thought, creativity, and strategy," he explained.

"With commercial songs, it's hard to do it because you are not doing it for a few people. It's for the mass so it's hard doing that."