Prophet Kumchacha advises men to conduct DNA tests on fresh babies over rising fathering of wrong children

THU, 24 JUL 2025
Prophet Nicholas Osei, often known as Kumchacha, a well-known preacher from Ghana has strongly spoken against women intentionally misleading men into fathering children who are not biologically theirs.

According to Kumchacha, who called this behavior "planned deception," some women deliberately ascribe paternity to men they think are financially secure in order to secure support for their children.

He made this revelation in an open interview on Hitz FM.

The contentious prophet made it apparent that a woman purposefully tricking a man into thinking he is the biological father is not the same as a man voluntarily caring for a child that is not his.

"If I decide to care for a child out of the goodness of my heart, knowing the child isn’t mine, that’s a blessing. But if you lie to me that the child is mine, just to get money and support from me that’s not a mistake, it’s fraud,” he said.

Kumchacha added that he will not think twice about performing a DNA test if he has any doubts about paternity. He will also take the woman to court if the test indicates the child is not his.

"I’ll do a DNA test. And if the result shows that I’m not the father, I will prosecute the lady. She must be jailed for that kind of lie. It’s criminal, not just a misunderstanding,” he declared.

