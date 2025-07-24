"I wasn't sacked from SM family" - Sammy Flex clarifies

Sammy Flex, a pillar of the Shatta Movement and a Ghanaian media figure, has finally addressed circulating reports and social media jeering that he was fired from his managing position in Shatta Wale's camp.

To correct the record, Sammy maintains that he was reassigned in a calculated move to bolster the dancehall king's crew rather than fired.

In a stern but amusing retort, Sammy Flex clarified that his new function as Media and Public Relations Manager is a targeted one that enables him to do his best work, which is managing his image, brand communication, and media strategy.

"The Shatta Movement job is not a one-person job… Those who are closer to it understand that,” Sammy stated, addressing the backlash and misinformation circulating online.

He went on to explain that, although gratifying, his prior position required him to juggle a variety of duties, from public relations to full-on artist management, which had overburdened him.

“Ever since I joined the team, I’ve had to combine forces like Captain Planet,” he said with a laugh, referencing the challenges of multitasking in the fast-paced entertainment industry.

On Tuesday, July 23, Shatta Wale announced a newly reorganized management team, which sparked the rumors. Some fans and reviewers mistook the shake-up, which was intended to give his brand new vitality and purpose, for Sammy Flex's dismissal.

Sammy Flex noted that Shatta Wale's larger goal of positioning his brand more competitively both domestically and globally includes restructuring. The change aims to improve efficiency and outcomes by giving different team members defined duties.

“This is not a demotion. It’s a realignment,” Sammy reiterated. “I am still very much a part of the Shatta Movement family. The bond is intact, the vision is alive, and the work continues.”