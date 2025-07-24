"Tracy is an angel sent into my life" - Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay, a Ghanaian Afropop and Afrobeats sensation, has credited a young girl named Tracy, who she calls an "angel" sent to bless her music career, with the viral dancing techniques that made her smash tune "Too Late" so successful.

In an exclusive interview on Okay FM with Nana Romeo Welewele, the award-winning singer described how the song first achieved a minor amount of popularity before being revitalized by Tracy's viral dance video.

“I never expected the song to blow like this,” Wendy Shay admitted. “When we released ‘Too Late,’ I believed in the song, but what Tracy did was beyond human understanding. It was like divine intervention. Her dance moves gave the song a whole new visibility. She is truly an angel sent to bless the song."

The dancing video, which first appeared on TikTok and then went viral on Facebook, Instagram, and other sites, featured Tracy doing distinctive and alluring routines to the upbeat song "Too Late."

Social media users, influencers, and celebrities all took notice of the vigor, passion, and inventiveness of her act, which started a huge trend and eventually shot the song to the top of music charts and streaming services.