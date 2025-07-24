ModernGhana logo
"I initiated the peace between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy" - Wendy Shay clarifies

Wendy shay, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Afropop artist Wendy Shay has disclosed that she was the driving force behind the reunion between dancehall heavyweights Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy after their contentious altercation at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), along with the less well-known broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah.

Wendy Shay described how the event in which Stonebwoy pulled a gun on stage during a fight with Shatta Wale had a profoundly detrimental effect on the Ghanaian music industry in an interview with Nana Romeo Welewele on Okay FM in Accra.

She claims that because industry stakeholders were uneasy about the display of violence at such a renowned event, the incident cost many musicians important business agreements.

Wendy disclosed that she went to see business magnate Dr. Kofi Abban after winning the "Best New Artiste" award that same evening to thank him for his support of the industry and her own event, the Shay Concert.

"During our conversation, Dr. Abban thanked me but also expressed disappointment over the VGMA incident. He said it didn’t look good for the music industry, and that got me scared,” Wendy said.

Concerned about the reputation of the industry, she asked Dr. Abban what could be done to improve the situation. She says that since Dr. Abban didn't have the artists' personal contact information, she offered to get in touch with them at that point.

She personally called Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, Wendy stated, and informed them that a respected individual wanted to meet with them. A secret meeting was set up for that same evening, and Dr. Abban promised cash incentives in exchange for the two parties settling their disputes and publicly apologizing.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

