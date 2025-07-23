ModernGhana logo
Arrest Reverend Donkoh for prophesying doom about my son — Shatta Wale's mother to Police

  Wed, 23 Jul 2025
The mother of celebrated Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Avemegah, has called on the Ghana Police to arrest Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh for prophesying doom about her son in a viral video on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

In the controversial video, Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh claimed to have received two visions concerning Shatta Wale. The first vision allegedly showed the musician narrowly escaping an assassination attempt by armed men on foot.

The second, more alarming vision, depicted the armed assailants succeeding in taking Shatta Wale's life despite his struggle. The pastor urged Shatta Wale to engage in prayer and fasting to avert this potential calamity and also called on Ghanaians to intercede on the musician's behalf.

Shatta Wale, in a swift reaction to the prophecy, angrily blasted the pastor on his official X (formerly Twitter) page and urged the Police to arrest Reverend Donkoh within a week.

Speaking in an interview on Hot 93.9FM's mid-morning show 'Ay3 Hu' hosted by KK Asamoah, Shatta Wale's mother also added her voice to her son's call for the arrest of the man of God.

"I agree with my son in calling on the Police to arrest the Pastor...I don't know why they are always on my son's neck with their fake prophecies...Even if you've seen something about him, must you say it publicly like this? I haven't slept all night...People keep calling me," she said

When asked if she would consider consulting Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh, the mother of the SM boss firmly rejected the idea, " I won't visit him...nothing is going to happen to my son."

She concluded by advising Ghanaian pastors to exercise more decorum and caution when publicly prophesying doom about celebrities.

Watch the full interview below

